Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys New Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 507,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 144,999 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 494.6% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,251,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 23.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,655,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,529,000 after acquiring an additional 688,564 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 25.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,540,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 718,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $19,325,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $8.97 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $33.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.82. The business had revenue of $424.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

