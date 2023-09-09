Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 66,523 Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 66,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Arconic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

ARNC stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

