Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 285,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300,582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Lyft makes up 2.1% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $21,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after buying an additional 323,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,524,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after buying an additional 316,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 3,250,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,815,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Insider Activity at Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a negative net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal bought 96,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $1,001,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 971,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dave Stephenson bought 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $99,998.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,941 shares in the company, valued at $452,531.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal bought 96,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 971,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,921.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 205,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,945 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.