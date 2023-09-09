QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives $119.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 554.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL opened at $74.64 on Monday. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.09 and a beta of 0.27.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.43%. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

