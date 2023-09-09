QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives $119.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Shares of QDEL opened at $74.64 on Monday. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.09 and a beta of 0.27.
QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.43%. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
