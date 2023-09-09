Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Reduced by Zacks Research

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a report issued on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVE

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.