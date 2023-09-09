Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Issued By Raymond James

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PKI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded Parkland from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.77.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$39.66 on Thursday. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$24.25 and a 52-week high of C$39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.35.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

