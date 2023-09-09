Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Versus Systems Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Versus Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Versus Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Versus Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 2,512.55% and a negative return on equity of 116.79%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Versus Systems stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Versus Systems has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $2.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 920,683 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Versus Systems

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.