Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $372.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Entertainment

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 210,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,213,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,419,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,495,802 shares of company stock worth $43,644,432 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,332 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 373,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 355,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

