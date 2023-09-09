Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issued By Zacks Research

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2023 earnings at $6.69 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VMC. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $216.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $147.64 and a one year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

