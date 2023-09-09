Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for M&T Bank Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.69. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.26 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share.

MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

M&T Bank stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $192.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

