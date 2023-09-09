Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLF. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Get Our Latest Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.