Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report issued on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 411.18%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $931,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,078,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,167,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 258,876 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,415,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 497,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 48,560 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $55,351.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,563.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

