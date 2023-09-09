Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Cut by Zacks Research

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on United States Steel

United States Steel Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:X opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United States Steel news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,944 shares of company stock worth $3,217,822. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. KGH Ltd lifted its stake in United States Steel by 38.6% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 930.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,252,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after buying an additional 1,131,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,710,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after buying an additional 1,102,512 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.