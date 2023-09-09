Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 79,642 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,182,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,642 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for about 1.0% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $242,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

