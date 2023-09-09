Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 721 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $78,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $217.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.69. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

