Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 222,588 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,424,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 222,588 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $134,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Kevin M. Stein acquired 36,600 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin M. Stein bought 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,108. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 33,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

