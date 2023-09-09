Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,565,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,439 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $273,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.