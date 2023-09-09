Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $83.14 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,047 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $83,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,140 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $41.50 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

