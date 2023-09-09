Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $369.85 Million Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,143,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 371,317 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear comprises 1.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gildan Activewear worth $369,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $55,337,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 115.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,364,000 after buying an additional 1,394,775 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after buying an additional 1,007,107 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 39.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,654,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,177,000 after buying an additional 749,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,001,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after buying an additional 594,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.3 %

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $34.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $840.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

