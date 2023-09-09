Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $297.18 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,889,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788,667 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $297,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $43.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

Read Our Latest Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.