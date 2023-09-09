Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $142.55 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,477,432 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 272,631 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $142,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is 32.40%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.