Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $88,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ELV opened at $448.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $455.66 and a 200 day moving average of $460.19. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

