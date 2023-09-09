Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 3,712 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $75,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,602,000 after acquiring an additional 369,810 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 571,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,834,000 after acquiring an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $18,809,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,323,000.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.18 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Further Reading

