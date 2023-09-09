PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Trading 2.2% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $81.04 and last traded at $80.98. 565,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,698,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.