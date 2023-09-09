Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells $28,458.43 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,458.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,740.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $12,479.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $10.41 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.86 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.65%. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,669,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Pulmonx by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,763,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,813,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 2,628.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 927,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 375.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 395,566 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

