PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $17.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie downgraded PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

PubMatic stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $670.68 million, a PE ratio of 215.54 and a beta of 0.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.92 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 5.06%. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 18,005 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $325,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,109 shares in the company, valued at $906,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 14,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 18,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $325,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,109 shares in the company, valued at $906,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,487 shares of company stock worth $1,781,216. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 24.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,863,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $2,030,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

