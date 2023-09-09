ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) Insider Sells £29,921.26 in Stock

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Moss sold 50,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.75), for a total transaction of £29,921.26 ($37,788.91).

ProVen VCT Stock Performance

LON PVN opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.75) on Friday. ProVen VCT plc has a one year low of GBX 57.50 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 66.50 ($0.84). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,983.33 and a beta of 0.02.

ProVen VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from ProVen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. ProVen VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13,333.33%.

ProVen VCT Company Profile

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth stage investment,expansion and management buyouts. The fund invests in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

