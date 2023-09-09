Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Reduced by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Prologis Trading Down 0.7 %

Prologis stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.83.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 91.58%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

