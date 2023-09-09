Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Cut to Hold at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Brookline Capital Management currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Procaps Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Procaps Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PROC opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Procaps Group has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROC. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Procaps Group during the second quarter worth $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procaps Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procaps Group during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Procaps Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

