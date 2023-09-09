Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) vs. Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Critical Review

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 17.58% 12.00% 10.75% Ideal Power -5,123.78% -49.52% -44.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Power Integrations and Ideal Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $651.14 million 7.00 $170.85 million $1.58 50.28 Ideal Power $200,000.00 308.29 -$7.19 million ($1.37) -7.58

Analyst Ratings

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Power Integrations and Ideal Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 4 3 0 2.43 Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Power Integrations presently has a consensus price target of $88.14, suggesting a potential upside of 10.96%. Ideal Power has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.41%. Given Ideal Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Power Integrations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Power Integrations has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Ideal Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems. It also offers high-voltage diodes; high-voltage gate-driver products used to operate high-voltage switches, such as insulated-gate bipolar transistors and silicon-carbide MOSFETs under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names; and SCALE-iDriver for use in powertrain and charging applications for electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct sales force, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Ideal Power

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.