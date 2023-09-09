Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

GOOGL stock opened at $136.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

