Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

POR stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $53.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $50,154.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,351 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 190,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 83,061 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

