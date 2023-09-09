Polestar Automotive Holding UK Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,667 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the average volume of 4,589 call options.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Shares of PSNY opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.26.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 144.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 720,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 1,271.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 475,739 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 943.3% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 460,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 416,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

PSNY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

