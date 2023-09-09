Point Break Capital Management LLC Takes $5.25 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 245,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,000. UBS Group accounts for 1.7% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,065,000 after buying an additional 12,907,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $5,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBS opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $26.97.

Several research firms have commented on UBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

