Point Break Capital Management LLC Takes $5.25 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 245,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,000. UBS Group accounts for 1.7% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,065,000 after buying an additional 12,907,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $5,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.
UBS Group Price Performance
NYSE UBS opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $26.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on UBS
UBS Group Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UBS Group
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.