Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,384.00

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,384 ($17.48) and last traded at GBX 1,387 ($17.52), with a volume of 14123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,397 ($17.64).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.05) price target on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,459.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,562.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.32. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,155.17%.

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

