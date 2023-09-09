Pixium Vision (OTCMKTS:PXMVF) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, September 21st

Pixium Vision SA (OTCMKTS:PXMVF – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, September 21st. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, September 21st.
Pixium Vision Price Performance
Shares of PXMVF stock opened at C$0.03 on Friday. Pixium Vision has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.10.
Pixium Vision Company Profile
