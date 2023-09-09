Piper Sandler Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $160.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.79.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.71 and its 200-day moving average is $130.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,768,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,333. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zscaler by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

