Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by North Reef Capital Management LP

North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,910 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for about 2.7% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $24,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $67.67 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

