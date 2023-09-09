Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $26.77. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Phreesia shares last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 344,030 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PHR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

