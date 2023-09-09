Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,984 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $111,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

