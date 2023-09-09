Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.96

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 399776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOOF. StockNews.com cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

