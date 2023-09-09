Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

PRGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,968,000 after acquiring an additional 215,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,921,000 after buying an additional 109,441 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,367,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after buying an additional 1,408,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. Perrigo has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -259.52%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

