PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,510 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 3.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 131.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,827,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

PEP stock opened at $176.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.57. The company has a market cap of $242.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

