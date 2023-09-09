PDD Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 109,750 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average daily volume of 63,712 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. CLSA raised their price objective on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $95.34 on Friday. PDD has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $106.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.91.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

