Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Lifted by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day moving average of $113.87. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.