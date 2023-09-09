Parkland (TSE:PKI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$39.00 to C$43.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Parkland traded as high as C$39.24 and last traded at C$39.09, with a volume of 906327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.06.

PKI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.77.

Get Parkland alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PKI

Parkland Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.35. The company has a market cap of C$6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. On average, analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 2.9519231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.