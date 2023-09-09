Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$46.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Parkland from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.77.

Parkland Stock Performance

PKI stock opened at C$39.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$24.25 and a 1 year high of C$39.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.35.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.9519231 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

