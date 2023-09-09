Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Parkland from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.77.

Get Parkland alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parkland

Parkland Stock Up 1.5 %

Parkland stock opened at C$39.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.35. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$24.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.9519231 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.