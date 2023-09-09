Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.1% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after buying an additional 726,433 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after buying an additional 384,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,130 shares of company stock valued at $40,267,273. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $248.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

