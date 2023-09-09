P3 Health Partners (PIII) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Care Facilities” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare P3 Health Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ rivals have a beta of 0.79, indicating that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for P3 Health Partners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 P3 Health Partners Competitors 128 904 1169 2 2.47

Insider & Institutional Ownership

P3 Health Partners presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.97%. As a group, “Medical Care Facilities” companies have a potential upside of 51.35%. Given P3 Health Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than its rivals.

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Medical Care Facilities” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Medical Care Facilities” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $2.65 billion $44.96 million 490.59

P3 Health Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors 4.71% -121.41% 3.21%

Summary

P3 Health Partners rivals beat P3 Health Partners on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

